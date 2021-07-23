Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Posts Earnings Results

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Allegion stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.81. 3,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,463. Allegion has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.49.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

