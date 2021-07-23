Analysts Anticipate Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 444.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,513 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. 13 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,127. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.99. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $666.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.49.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

