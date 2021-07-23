Name Changing Token (NCT) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last Week

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last week, Name Changing Token has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00048693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.76 or 0.00862603 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars.

