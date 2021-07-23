Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 155,710 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 155,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,751,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Albemarle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Albemarle by 963.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,969,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 766,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALB. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.64.

Albemarle stock opened at $192.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $198.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

