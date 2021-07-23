Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Morgan Stanley

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.74.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $124.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,356. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.36 and a fifty-two week high of $127.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 36.50%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,724 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $270,545,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $61,976,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

