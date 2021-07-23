Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE PFS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. 384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,592. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.05. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339 over the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFS. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

