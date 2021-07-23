Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on THC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.
NYSE:THC opened at $70.00 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $73.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
