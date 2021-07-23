Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on THC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

NYSE:THC opened at $70.00 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $73.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 66.42% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

