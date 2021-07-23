Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,010 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Zillow Group worth $26,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $247,913,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,912 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 95.7% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,659,000 after acquiring an additional 530,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,118.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,473. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Z stock opened at $110.63 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 691.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.25.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

