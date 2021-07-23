Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Meritor posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 204.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTOR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 17.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTOR opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $33.56.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

