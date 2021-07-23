Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,285 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of AerCap worth $20,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,863 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $937,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 347,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 112,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 24,830.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 49,661 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AER. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

NYSE:AER opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

