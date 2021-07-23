Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $217,000 in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,768,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.34 million, a PE ratio of -58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

