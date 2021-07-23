19,303 Shares in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) Purchased by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 1st quarter worth about $2,994,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gores Holdings V by 5,615.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

GRSV opened at $10.01 on Friday. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $21.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

