Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 417.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,084 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,528 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Citizens Financial Group worth $30,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,793,000 after purchasing an additional 716,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,999,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after buying an additional 4,261,604 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE CFG opened at $43.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.