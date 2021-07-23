12 West Capital Management LP Has $90.30 Million Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

12 West Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,412,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125,000 shares during the period. Smartsheet accounts for approximately 4.3% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. 12 West Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.14% of Smartsheet worth $90,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 378.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $373,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 457,299 shares in the company, valued at $25,334,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $555,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,739.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,015 shares of company stock valued at $21,751,838. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,528. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

