Fort Baker Capital Management LP Invests $6.58 Million in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 328,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,000. Ranpak makes up approximately 1.8% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ranpak by 66.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 49,236 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,747,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 356,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 256,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 1st quarter worth $12,079,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ranpak alerts:

In related news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ranpak stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.34. The stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,887. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $27.77.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter.

PACK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ranpak Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.