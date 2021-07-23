Gartner (NYSE:IT) Hits New 1-Year High at $264.19

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $264.19 and last traded at $259.87, with a volume of 1082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.48. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 163.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

