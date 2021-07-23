Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,754 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.41% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $22,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 107.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $24.39.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSIG. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

