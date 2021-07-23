D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 677 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $29,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,873,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in NVR by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 130.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in NVR by 2.9% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,014.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4,853.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,658.00 and a 1-year high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $42.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

