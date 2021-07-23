Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 444,195 Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 444,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,557,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 96.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $243,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 832,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 144,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

KTB stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

