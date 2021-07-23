Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $27.19 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $27,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,672,000 after buying an additional 173,980 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.58.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,034 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,765. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.