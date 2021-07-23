Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 176,036 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 176,036 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,706,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Vulcan Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 89,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 180,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,049,000 after acquiring an additional 173,903 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,106,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $176.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $114.83 and a twelve month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

