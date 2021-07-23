Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 127,446 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 24.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 640,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,446 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $31,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,791 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $2,217,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 41.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 69,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 107.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,088,000 after purchasing an additional 511,242 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of SPR opened at $42.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.