D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 676,033 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,539,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,033 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $33,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.8% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 5.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

OUT stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.11, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

