D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 481,392 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,270,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,392 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $37,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,884 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,296,000 after acquiring an additional 454,354 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 174,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,558 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,104,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after purchasing an additional 154,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

