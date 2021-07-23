D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $35.78 Million Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,207,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53,888 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of Heron Therapeutics worth $35,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,697,000 after acquiring an additional 250,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 38.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

