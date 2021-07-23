Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 28.08%.

TBK opened at $74.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,259 shares of company stock worth $2,758,924. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

