CoinUs (CNUS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $175.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One CoinUs coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 475.5% against the dollar. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $599,386.62 and $175.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006176 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000147 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001150 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CNUSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.