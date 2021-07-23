1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 10.11%.

NASDAQ:SRCE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.85. 360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,199. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.19. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get 1st Source alerts:

In other 1st Source news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.