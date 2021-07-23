State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 21,916 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Align Technology worth $34,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 669.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,499,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Align Technology by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $627.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.83 and a 1-year high of $653.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.70.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.64.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

