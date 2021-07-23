43,784 Shares in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WETF. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WETF. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $878.11 million, a P/E ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

