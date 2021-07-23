Fir Tree Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 23,674 Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Americas Technology Acquisition by 89.2% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 329,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 155,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 38.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 416,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 116,555 shares in the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA ATA opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

