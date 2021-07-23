Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $969,000 in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at $175,000.

OTCMKTS:BRPMU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.07. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

