Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $100,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FWAA stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.29. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

