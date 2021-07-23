Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $6.12

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $6.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 22,050 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBVA. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

