Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $6.12

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $6.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 22,050 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBVA. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.
