Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 224,618 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 5.4% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Amazon.com worth $1,490,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $12.91 on Friday, hitting $3,650.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,417.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

