Lone Pine Capital LLC Has $852.89 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 105,339 shares during the period. DexCom makes up 3.1% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $852,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in DexCom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $455.16. The stock had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,765. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total transaction of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,524 shares of company stock worth $26,716,632. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

