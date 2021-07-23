Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $341.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce sales of $341.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $335.50 million and the highest is $344.50 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $345.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,006. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

