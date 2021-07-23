Adelante Capital Management LLC Buys 26,407 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,170,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,407 shares during the period. Retail Opportunity Investments accounts for about 1.2% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $18,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROIC. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.36. 19,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,373. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

