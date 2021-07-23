Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $31.87

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.87, but opened at $30.30. Baozun shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 10,131 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. lowered their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Get Baozun alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Baozun by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Baozun by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 541,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after acquiring an additional 116,101 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baozun by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after acquiring an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.