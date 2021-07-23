Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Gap Up to $14.15

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $14.51. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 1,640 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a market cap of $970.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

