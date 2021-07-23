Lone Pine Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 380,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $99,330,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Insulet by 281.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Barclays began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.06. 1,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,088.15 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $189.02 and a twelve month high of $306.46.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

