Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 49,857 shares.The stock last traded at $33.00 and had previously closed at $33.20.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

