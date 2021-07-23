Melvin Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Melvin Capital Management LP reduced its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,900,000 shares during the quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP owned about 1.26% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $61,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. 13,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,381,578. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.