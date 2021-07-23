ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stake Lessened by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL trimmed its position in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796,963 shares during the period. ESSA Pharma comprises approximately 3.2% of BVF Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned about 8.61% of ESSA Pharma worth $84,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 136.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 255.9% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. 715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,543. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.88. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.64.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

