Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $8.35

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.35, but opened at $8.05. Lufax shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 39,435 shares changing hands.

LU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Get Lufax alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion and a PE ratio of 8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lufax by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Lufax in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.