BVF Inc. IL Makes New $43.73 Million Investment in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,049,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,727,000. Cullinan Oncology makes up approximately 1.6% of BVF Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CGEM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.64. 536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,745. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.31. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -4.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

