Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Sold by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL lowered its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,045,612 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL’s holdings in Amarin were worth $10,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,115 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at $10,589,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 101.9% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,053 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 188.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 984,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 43.0% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 955,693 shares during the last quarter. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. 19,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.60 and a beta of 2.23. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

