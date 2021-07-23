BVF Inc. IL Buys 2,212,300 Shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 138.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,812,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212,300 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned about 9.69% of ContraFect worth $18,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,235. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $156.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.93. ContraFect Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFRX shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, WBB Securities initiated coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

