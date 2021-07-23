Eaton Vance Management Sells 193,000 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.57% of Packaging Co. of America worth $72,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

