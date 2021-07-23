Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,505 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $69,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $69,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,632,000 after acquiring an additional 362,467 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 703.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 407,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,395,000 after acquiring an additional 356,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after purchasing an additional 282,732 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,427,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $131.49 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.98 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.36.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

